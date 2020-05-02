U.S. Earth Day, Chrysanthemum stamps receive Scott numbers

May 30, 2020, 8 AM

The Earth Day stamp that debuted April 18 is one of two recently issued United States stamps to receive a Scott catalog number.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for two stamps: the commemorative forever stamp issued April 18 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the nondenominated ($1.20) global forever definitive stamp picturing a chrysanthemum. The Chrysanthemum stamp was issued April 24 in panes of 10.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5459 (55c) Earth Day, 50th Anniv.

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5460 ($1.15) Chrysanthemum

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the June 15 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

