US Stamps
U.S. Harry Potter booklet of 20 is in demand
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
To say that the fictional teenage wizard Harry Potter is popular would be a considerable understatement. In 2004, his creator, J.K. Rowling, became the first novelist to make Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires.
While the seven books in the Harry Potter series have been wildly popular, the author has made even more money from the marketing empire and the (so far) eight films in the series.
On Nov. 19, 2013, the U.S. Postal Service issued a set of 20 nondenominated (46¢) Harry Potter forever booklet stamps (Scott 4825-4844) showing scenes from the films.
The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint combination booklet of five panes (Scott 4828a, 4832a, 4836a, 4840a, and 4844a), BK307, at $20, roughly double postage value at the time of issue. The current postage value is $11.
There is still demand for the complete booklet in the aftermarket. If you need this booklet, it is well worth buying at the 2019 Scott catalog value of $20.
