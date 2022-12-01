U.S. Holiday Elves postage label assigned Scott number

Jan 1, 2023, 10 AM

A Scott catalog number has been assigned to the computer-vended postage label featuring an image from one of the 2022 Holiday Elves forever stamps.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott number provided here is for a recently issued U.S. computer-vended postage label. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings is the Scott number for the computer-vended postage label picturing an image from one of the Holiday Elves forever stamps issued Sept. 15, 2022.

What do Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here is the new U.S. Scott number:

Scott Number Description

United States

CVP112 (60c) Computer-vended stamp with Elf Tying Ribbon

This number will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Jan. 16 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

