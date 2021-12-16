U.S. Minute Man savings stamp still in steady demand

Jan 6, 2022, 8 AM

The United States 1956 $5 sepia Minute Man savings stamp (Scott S5) is in demand and a good buy in very fine grade to extra fine grade and mint, never-hinged condition at up to $150.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers lists four types of savings stamps issued by the U.S. Post Office Department or the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Post Office Department issued postal savings stamps from 1911 to 1941 and savings stamps from 1954 to 1961. The Treasury Department issued war savings stamps from 1917 to 1945 and a single Treasury savings stamp in 1920.

Postal savings stamps were redeemable as credits to postal savings accounts in a banking system operated by the POD. Savings stamps were redeemable as U.S. savings bonds. War savings stamps were redeemable as Treasury war certificates. The Treasury savings stamp could be redeemed as either war savings stamps or Treasury savings certificates.

Look for the $5 sepia Minute Man savings stamp (Scott S5) issued Nov. 30, 1956. We previously tipped this savings stamp in the Stamp Market Tips columns in the May 14, 2007, and Sept. 4, 2017, issues of Linn’s, and it is still in steady demand. The Scott U.S. Specialized catalog values the stamp in very fine grade and mint, never-hinged condition at $110, up from $95 in 2017. A used, no-gum example is valued at just $15.

This stamp is a good buy in true very fine to extra fine grade at up to $150 in mint, never-hinged condition. We think the Scott catalog value for the stamp in used, no gum condition is much too low, as such examples routinely sell in the $40 to $50 price range. Even faulty examples are saleable. A stamp in very fine grade and unused, hinged condition is a good buy at around $80.

The Minute Man stamp design and sepia color are similar to the less valuable $5 violet brown war savings stamp (Scott WS11). The easiest way to tell them apart is the “Savings Stamp” inscription running vertically down the right side of the stamp design. The war savings stamp is inscribed “War Savings.”

