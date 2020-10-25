U.S. Navy heavy hitters honored on anniversary cancels

Apr 11, 2021, 10 AM

These cancels for the USS Scranton and USS Greeneville mark milestone anniversaries for the submarines.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Two of the United States Navy’s Los Angeles-class attack submarines are hitting milestones this year, and pictorial cancels are available for each occasion.

The first postmark is for the 30th anniversary of the USS Scranton (SSN-756). Nicknamed the Iron Horse, the vessel is the second Navy ship to be named after Scranton, Pa.

The Scranton has earned its moniker over the years, being called into action several times. During Operation Odyssey Dawn in March 2011, the Iron Horse deployed Tomahawk cruise missiles from the Mediterranean at Libyan air defenses.

The second postmark celebrates 25 years of the USS Greeneville (SSN-772), named for Greeneville, Tenn., home of U.S. President Andrew Johnson. The ship’s title was granted to the small American town after local residents, businesses and government officials campaigned for a submarine to be named after their community.

The postmark includes the ship’s seal and slogan, “volunteers defending frontiers.”

Both postmarks have been extended 90 days from their cancel dates (Jan. 26 for the Scranton, and Feb. 16 for the Greeneville). To obtain the cancels, address your requests to: 30th ANNIVERSARY Station or 25th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 101 25th St., Newport News, VA 23607-9998.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter