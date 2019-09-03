U.S. PTSD semipostal, U.N. stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

Jan 2, 2020, 2 PM

The United States Post Traumatic Stress Disorder semipostal stamp issued Dec. 2, 2019, is among recently issued U.S. and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during recent months. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder semipostal stamp issued Dec. 2, 2019, and numerous stamps issued by the United Nations for use from its offices in New York, N.Y.; Geneva, Switzerland; and Vienna, Austria.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp's place in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

B7 (55c+10c) Healing Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

United Nations – New York

1224 55c Climate Change – Mountain

1225 $1.15 Climate Change – Fish

1226 $1.15 Climate Change souvenir sheet – Polar bear

1227 $2.75 Mohandas K. Gandhi

1228 55c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Morro Castle

1229 $1.15 World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Vinales Valley

1230 World Heritage Sites in Cuba Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Morro Castle

b. 35c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Trinidad

c. 35c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Camagüey

d. 55c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Vinales Valley

e. 55c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Cienfuegos

f. 55c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – San Pedro de la Rosa Castle

g. Booklet pane of 4 #1230a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #1230b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #1230c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #1230d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #1230e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #1230f

United Nations – Geneva

673 1fr Climate Change – Fruit tree and burnt forest

674 1.50fr Climate Change – Field of flowers and traffic jam

675 2fr Climate Change souvenir sheet – Clouds

676 United Nations Postal Administration in Geneva 50th Anniv. sheet of 10+10 labels

a. 1.50fr Palais des Nations and Armillary Sphere, green panels, + label

b. 1.50fr Palais des Nations and flags, gray panels, + label

c. 1.50fr Assembly Hall, Palais des Nations, violet blue panels. + label

d. 1.50fr Meeting Room of Human Rights Council, light blue panels, + label

e. 1.50fr Armillary Sphere in reflecting pond and Lake Geneva, violet black panels, + label

f. 1.50fr Palais des Nations and flags, red panels, + label

g. 1.50fr Palais des Nations and flags, orange yellow panels, + label

h. 1.50fr Palais des Nations and United Nations flag, dark green panels, + label

i. 1.50fr Peacock, blue green panels, + label

j. 1.50fr Council Chamber, blue gray panels, + label

677 1fr World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Trinidad

678 1.50fr World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Cienfuegos

679 World Heritage Sites in Cuba Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Morro Castle

b. 30c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Trinidad

c. 30c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Camagüey

d. 50c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Vinales Valley

e. 50c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Cienfuegos

f. 50c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – San Pedro de la Rosa Castle

g. Booklet pane of 4 #679a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #679b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #679c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #679d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #679e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #679f

United Nations – Vienna

644 90c United Nations Postal Administration in Vienna, 50th Anniv. – Buildings, white sky, and frame, + label

645 90c United Nations Postal Administration in Vienna, 50th Anniv. – Buildings, white sky, no frame, + label

646 90c United Nations Postal Administration in Vienna, 50th Anniv. – Rainbow, dark background, + label

647 90c United Nations Postal Administration in Vienna, 50th Anniv. – Rainbow, white background, + label

648 90c United Nations Postal Administration in Vienna, 50th Anniv. – Buildings, brown sky and frame, + label

a. Vert. strip of 5, #644-648, + 5 labels

649 80c Climate Change – Canyon and mining operation

650 90c Climate Change – Clouds and smokestack

651 €1.80 Climate Change souvenir sheet – Fish and corals

652 1fr World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Camagüey

653 1.50fr World Heritage Sites in Cuba – San Pedro de la Rosa Castle

654 World Heritage Sites in Cuba Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Morro Castle

b. 35c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Trinidad

c. 35c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Camagüey

d. 40c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Vinales Valley

e. 40c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – Cienfuegos

f. 40c World Heritage Sites in Cuba – San Pedro de la Rosa Castle

g. Booklet pane of 4 #654a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #654b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #654c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #654d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #654e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #654f

U20 90c Vienna International Center stamped envelope

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Jan. 20 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter