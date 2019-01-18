U.S. stamps for Sesame Street and more: Week’s Most Read

Mar 15, 2019, 8 AM

Halloween celebrations for 2019 can include these four stamps that show spooky scenes in silhouette.

Four forever stamps featuring the fierce dinosaur tyrannosaurus rex will be issued in a pane of 16 in 2019.

Sixteen Muppet characters from the children’s television program Sesame Street will be featured on United States forever stamps later this year.

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Mister Rogers and more to be taken off sale March 31: Eleven United States stamp issues will be taken off sale at post offices, branches and other sales outlets on March 31.

4. How to deal with duplicates; collectors share suggestions: Donate, trade, sell or save? While there may not be a simple answer, many options are available for collectors with excess stamps.

3. Scott catalog cover designs revealed: The 2020 editions of the Scott catalogs feature individual stamps of the world on the covers.

2. Mnuchin temporarily suspends USPS retirement fund payments: The suspension of payments into the postal retiree fund is caused by the statutory debt limit now back in effect.

1. U.S. stamps for Sesame Street, Tyrannosaurus rex, Halloween: The United States stamp program for 2019 just grew by 24 stamps with the surprise addition of three new sets.

