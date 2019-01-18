US Stamps

U.S. stamps for Sesame Street and more: Week’s Most Read

Mar 15, 2019, 8 AM

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Mister Rogers and more to be taken off sale March 31: Eleven United States stamp issues will be taken off sale at post offices, branches and other sales outlets on March 31.

4. How to deal with duplicates; collectors share suggestions: Donate, trade, sell or save? While there may not be a simple answer, many options are available for collectors with excess stamps.

3. Scott catalog cover designs revealed: The 2020 editions of the Scott catalogs feature individual stamps of the world on the covers.

2. Mnuchin temporarily suspends USPS retirement fund payments: The suspension of payments into the postal retiree fund is caused by the statutory debt limit now back in effect.

1. U.S. stamps for Sesame Street, Tyrannosaurus rex, Halloween: The United States stamp program for 2019 just grew by 24 stamps with the surprise addition of three new sets.

