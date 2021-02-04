U.S. Views of Our Planets pane of 16 is in demand

Mint panes of 16 of the 2016 United States Views of Our Planets nondenominated (47¢) forever stamps (Scott 5069-5076) are an excellent buy at $25 to $30.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On May 31, 2016, the United States Postal Service issued a set of eight Views of Our Planets nondenominated (47¢) forever stamps (Scott 5069-5076).

The planets depicted are Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Pluto, having been demoted to dwarf planet status, did not make the cut. However two Pluto Explored stamps were released in a pane of four at the same time (Scott 5077-5078).

The Views of Our Planets stamps were issued in panes of 16 with two of each stamp in the pane. They were designed by Antonio Alcala and printed by Ashton Potter (USA) Ltd. by lithography. The self-adhesive stamps have gauge 10½ serpentine die cuts.

The stamps were also sold in uncut press sheets of eight panes of 16 stamps.

A mint pane of 16 of the Views of Our Planets stamps has a current postage value of $8.80 and a Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $24.

We previously tipped this pane in the May 1, 2017, issue of Linn’s. If you bought it then, you should be happy. The mint pane of 16 is in demand and selling for as much as $42. If you find it for $25 to $30, you are doing fine.

