U.N. offers declaration on human rights: Week's Most Read

The United Nations Postal Administration’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights souvenir sheet issued Oct. 27 includes 5,400 words. The highly-detailed manuscript caught eye readers' eyes and was our top post of the week.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Tara Murray departing as APRL head: The American Philatelic Society executive director reports Murray will leave the library in November for a new position at Penn State University.

4. USPS customer complaints once warranted 5-cent refunds; would that happen today?: With higher postage rates and higher costs to process such a complaint, I wonder if today’s USPS would bother with such a claim?

3. South Korea continues stamp series showing the nature of the DMZ: The first two stamps in this series were issued Nov. 22, 2016. Both of these 300-won stamps depict birds.

2. New Zealand created special seedless version of Grow Your Own stamps: The seed and seedless versions of the souvenir sheet appear similar because an image of the seed paper has been printed on the stamps.

1. U.N. offers wordy tribute to human rights declaration: A new souvenir sheet from the United Nations Postal Administration includes the full text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its preamble in English, German and French.

