Unique 1994 Sweden stamp booklet in Gaertner’s June 11-15 auction

The 10 stamps in this booklet from Sweden bear a different denomination than those in the booklet as issued. This unique variety will be offered during the June 11-15 Christoph Gaertner auction.

By Michael Baadke

The only known example of Sweden’s 1994 Horses stamp booklet printed with denominations of 3.60 kronor on each of the 10 stamps will be up for auction during the June 11-15 sale by Christoph Gaertner.

The standard issued booklet of 10 consists of five stamps each of two Horses designs with 3.20k denominations (Scott 2047-2048).

This unique variety, printed in anticipation of a postage rate increase and bound into a booklet cover, was never issued, but the single example in this auction survived. The booklet cover is also unique, in that it describes the 3.60k stamps and is printed in two colors.

Gaertner has assigned a starting price of €20,000 for the booklet, roughly equivalent to $23,300 some three weeks ahead of the auction.

The Gaertner worldwide auction features individual catalogs for Asia, Malaya, thematics and overseas, Europe, Germany, international rarities and much more.

Featured areas include Egypt and Argentina, plus French, British and German colonies. Numerous United States single lots, covers, large lots and collections are also available.

Auction lots can be viewed online, or contact Auktionshaus Christoph Gaertner, Steinbeisstrasse 6+8, 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.