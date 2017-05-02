Unissued German corner single in upcoming Rasdale public sale

May 2, 2021, 7 PM

The Nov. 18-19 Rasdale public auction will include this corner single of an unissued German stamp described but not listed in the Scott catalog.

By Michael Baadke

Tucked in after the listing for Germany Scott 387, a 1930 2-mark stamp, the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 includes a note about an unissued German stamp.

“A type of design A43 in green exists with [the inscription] ‘Reichsmark’ instead of ‘Mark.’ It was not issued, though some examples are known in private hands. Value $15,000.”

An unusual corner margin example of this unissued stamp is included in the next public auction by Rasdale Stamp Co. at the firm’s offices in the Chicago suburb of Westmont, Ill.

The 434th Rasdale public auction will take place Nov. 18-19, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time) each day.

The unissued German stamp showing Rheinstein Castle is nearly identical to Germany Scott 337, the 1-mark green stamp that is listed in the catalog.

The Rasdale auction catalog description notes that the unissued stamp has no gum, as usual, with a grade of fine-very fine. The number “50” is inscribed above the stamp in the margin selvage.

Rasdale has assigned an opening bid of $3,250 for this lot.

The auction also includes United States and general worldwide including France, British collections, Malaya and Malaya States, plus U.S. and China covers, and much more.

Information and online bidding options are available on the Rasdale site.

For additional information, contact Rasdale Stamp Co., 35 Chestnut Ave., Westmont, IL 60559.