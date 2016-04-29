World Stamps
New UN souvenir sheet first to contain stamps in three different currencies
By Denise McCarty
A new type of event souvenir sheet from the United Nations Postal Administration will contain stamps in three different currencies.
In Fascination, philatelic bulletin 119, UNPA chief Thanawat Amnajanan reports that the first such sheet will be issued Aug. 10 for the 32nd Asian international stamp exhibition. This show will take place Aug. 10-15 in Bangkok, Thailand.
This sheet contains three se-tenant stamps forming a continuous design of the Bangkok headquarters of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
From left to right, the stamps are denominated $1.15 for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City; 2 francs for use from the post office at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; and €1.70 for use from the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria.
The large selvage area features a view of Bangkok.
At the bottom of the sheet are the words “Welcome To Thailand” in English and Thai, the dates of the exhibition, and the emblems of the exhibition and the United Nations.
An inscription on the left side of the sheet mentions the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, adding that it is “the regional development arm of the United Nations for the Asia-Pacific Region.”
Established in 1947, the commission includes 53 member states and nine associate members.
Amnajanan reports that the UNPA plans to issue similar three-stamp sheets in conjunction with various stamp shows and exhibitions that it attends.
The sheet for the Asian exhibition was printed by the Beijing Postage Stamp Printing House in China.
For ordering information, visit the U.N. Postal Administration website; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; telephone 800-234-8672; fax 212-963-9854; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction