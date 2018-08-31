UNPA stamps honor Diwali

Apr 29, 2021, 8 PM

The United Nations Postal Administration is celebrating Diwali with a pane of 10 stamps (two different designs) and 10 labels. The pane is being issued Oct. 19 for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

The United Nations Postal Administration is issuing a pane of 10 stamps and labels stamps Oct. 19 to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

The stamps are denominated $1.15 for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

The pane includes two stamp designs featuring different photographs of festive lights and diya oil lamps. The labels show a symbolic version of the lamp on backgrounds of different colors.

The UNPA said: “Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the joyous and popular festival of lights, which is celebrated in India and across the world by followers of many faiths. During the five-day celebration, clay lamps, known as diyas, are lit to signify the victory of good over evil. The festival also symbolizes the start of a new year for many communities.”

The dates of Diwali differ each year, and this year’s celebration will begin Nov. 7, according to the website of the Society for the Confluence of Festivals in India.

Depicted in the large selvage area of the stamp pane is a nighttime photograph of the U.N. headquarters building illuminated with the message of “Happy Diwali” and an image of a symbolic diya.

According to news reports, the U.N. headquarters first displayed this message in October 2016.

The UNPA calls this Diwali issue a “special event sheet.” For ordering information, visit http://unstamps.un.org; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; telephone 800-234-8672; fax 212-963-9854; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.