United Nations surcharges envelopes

On Oct. 9, the United Nations Postal Administration issued surcharged versions of its small and large postal stationery envelopes issued May 18 for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

The small and large postal stationery envelopes issued May 18 for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City were originally denominated 58¢.

The UNPA added a surcharge of 2¢ to match the current United States postal rates that went into effect July 10.

Each envelope now includes a surcharge of 2¢ in a design featuring the olive branch wreath from the U.N. logo to the left of the imprinted stamp in the upper right. The 2¢ denomination is surrounded by text stating “United Nations New York.”

Aside from the overprint, the envelopes look the same. A cachet (decorative design) on the left side of each envelope features all or part of a work of art located at the United Nations.

The imprinted stamp on the two U.N./New York envelopes shows the U.N. emblem in white. It is on a pale blue background on the small envelope, and a light brown background on the large envelope.

For ordering information, visit the UNPA website; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; telephone 212-963-7684 or 800-234-8672; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.

