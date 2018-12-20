United Nations to issue three definitives March 15

Feb 25, 2019, 1 PM

The United Nations Postal Administration will issue three new stamps March 15 on the subjects of “Stop Sexual Exploitation and Abuse,” “Gender Equality” and “Migration.” UNPA classifies these stamps as definitives.

By Jay Bigalke

A noon ceremony will take place at the March Party stamp show in Strongsville, Ohio. Information on the show can be found on page 23 of this issue.

The new 85¢ Stop Sexual Exploitation and Abuse stamp is for use from the U.N. post office in New York City. “The objective of this stamp is to raise awareness worldwide regarding the problem of sexual exploitation and abuse, from which no institution is immune, and to address the stigma and discrimination that victims face,” states the UNPA in its bulletin Fascination.

The 1.50-franc Gender Equality stamp is for use from the U.N. post office at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. “Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world,” states the UNPA.

The €1.80 Migration stamp is for use at the post office at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria. The UNPA states, “Migration provides immense opportunity and benefits — for the migrants, host communities and communities of origin. However, when poorly regulated, it can create significant challenges.”

The UNPA is classifying all three of these stamps as definitives. The illustrations for the three stamps were created by artist Chris Gash.

Lowe-Martin Group of Canada printed the stamp in sheets of 20. The UNPA describes the printing process as “offset lithography plus hexachrome.”

The stamps measure 30 millimeters by 40mm and are perforated gauge 13.3. Printing totals are: 140,000 85¢ stamps (7,000 sheets) and 170,000 (8,500 sheets) each for the other two stamps.

For more information about the stamps, visit the website www.unstamps.org; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.

