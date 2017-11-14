UNPA Year of the Dog personalized pane Feb. 2

May 2, 2021, 9 PM

The United Nations Postal Administration celebrates the Year of the Dog on a pane of stamps with se-tenant labels.

By Denise McCarty

The United Nations Postal Administration will celebrate the Chinese New Year with a Year of the Dog personalized pane to be issued Feb. 2 at the Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition in Sarasota, Fla.

The Sarasota Philatelic Club will present this stamp show Feb. 2-4 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail.

The Year of the Dog pane is the ninth in UNPA’s Chinese Lunar Calendar series.

The pane contains 10 $1.15 international-rate stamps for use from the UNPA post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

The stamp design shows the U.N. emblem in blue on a white background. The year date “2018” is in the upper-right corner.

Packaging designer Tiger Pan created the symbolic dog artwork that appears in the selvage of the pane and on the labels that are se-tenant (side-by-side) with the stamps.

The UNPA said that, according to the artist, “the inspiration of the animal stamp design arises from ‘figure-ground reversal’, which perfectly interprets the meanings of ‘cooperation’ and ‘sharing.’ It conveys a bright prospect of global harmony.”

The selvage also includes the U.N. emblem in the upper right with the words “Chinese Lunar Calendar” and “Celebrating the Year of the Dog 2018” in English beside it. Sergio Baradat of the UNPA graphic design team designed the pane of 10 stamps.

For ordering information, visit the UNPA website; e-mail unpanyinquiries@un.org; telephone 800-234-8672; fax 212-963-9854; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.