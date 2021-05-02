US Stamps
United States 1879 10¢ Thomas Jefferson stamp: Tip of the Week
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Now is a good time to look for the 1879 10¢ Thomas Jefferson stamp printed by the American Bank Note Co. on soft porous paper (Scott 187) in used condition. The stamp is perforated gauge 12 and lacks the secret mark found on the 10¢ Thomas Jefferson stamp listed as Scott 188.
The 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp at $42.50 in used condition. It is much scarcer than the 10¢ Thomas Jefferson stamp with the secret mark that the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog values at $32.50 in used condition.
Stamps printed by the American Bank Note Co. on soft paper are very susceptible to thins and minor creases, which might not be apparent to the naked eye. When buying, make sure to use watermark fluid to check for thins and creases.
Examples in the grade of very fine with attractive cancels are surprisingly scarce and are easily worth full Scott catalog value. Se-tenant pairs of Scott 187 and 188 exist and are eagerly sought by collectors.
