United States 2016 nonprofit stamp is a sleeper: Week’s Most Read
By Jay Bigalke
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
5. Betsy Ross stamp contest winners: The fact that the Betsy Ross legend has little to do with reality inspired several entries in the October cartoon caption contest featuring the 1953 3¢ commemorative showing Ross presenting her flag to the committee headed by George Washington.
4. Postal Service seeks changes in regulations to ease losses. The roller-coaster ride that is the United States Postal Service’s financial state continued Nov. 14 with an end-of-year report to the temporary emergency committee of the Postal Service board of governors.
3. New Zealand cancellations return with a new look: Collectors remain intrigued about New Zealand Post’s test and how it resumed canceling stamps on mail with a new type of cancellation.
2. Status of United States no-die-cut press sheets: This report about the United States Postal Service's press sheets produced without die cuts continues to receive traffic.
1. United States 2016 nonprofit stamp is a sleeper: Our most popular article this week was the Stamp Market Tips column's tip of the week about a recent nonprofit rate coil stamp.
