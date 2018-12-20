United States 2019 stamp program announcement: Week's Most Read

Dec 21, 2018, 8 AM

By Jay Bigalke

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Top stamp stories of 2018: Innovations in printing technology were used for a number of United States stamps issued in 2018.

4. Washington crossing the Delaware Christmas stamp proposed in 1950; extra printings of 1962 stamp: Proposed in 1950, a design featuring Washington crossing the Delaware River on the night of Dec. 25, 1776, was suggested for use on the first United States Christmas stamp.

3. Nimitz stamp listings revised after tagging variety reported: Among the editorial changes found in the new 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers is a revised listing for certain varieties of the 1985 50¢ brown Chester W. Nimitz stamp.

2. First issue dates for U.S. 2019 stamps revealed: The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates for five of its stamps or stamp sets planned for early 2019.

1. United States 2019 stamp program includes stamps for Woodstock and USS Missouri: USPS will mark the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival and the 75th of the commissioning of the USS Missouri on stamps to be issued in 2019.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter