New stamp for U.S. Airmail; issue dates announced

May 2, 2021, 3 PM

The Sally Ride forever commemorative stamp will be issued May 23 in La Jolla, Calif. The Postal Service revealed issue dates for the Sally Ride stamp and four others on Feb. 28.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has announced a new stamp for United States Airmail that will be issued May 1 in Washington, D.C. It is one of five U.S. stamp issues assigned issue dates and locations for the second quarter of 2018. The other four stamps are previously announced issues.

The United States Airmail stamp presumably commemorates the centennial of airmail service in the United States. No additional details were available from the USPS, but spokesman Mark Saunders confirmed to Linn’s Stamp News that the issue is not a global forever stamp.

It is unknown if the issue consists of a single stamp or multiple stamps.

As the Smithsonian National Postal Museum reports, “On May 15, 1918, the United States officially established airmail service between New York and Washington, D.C., using Army aircraft and pilots.”

The Postal Service will issue its four-stamp set celebrating STEM education on April 6 in Washington, D.C.

The nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps will be issued in a pane of 20.

Each stamp characterizes one of the four disciplines represented by the STEM acronym: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The remaining three issues are the Peace Rose forever stamp, to be issued April 21 in Shreveport, La.; the Sally Ride commemorative to be issued May 23 in La Jolla, Calif.; and the Flag Act of 1818 stamp to be issued June 9 in Appleton, Wis.

Details of first-day ceremonies were not revealed in the Feb. 28 announcement.

Shreveport is home to the Gardens of the American Rose Center and the nonprofit American Rose Society.

Sally Ride (1951-2012), a California native, was the first American woman in space. She made her home in La Jolla, and died there at age 61.

Appleton is the site of the annual Appleton Flag Day Parade, which is taking place this year on June 9. The event is recognized as the oldest Flag Day parade in the nation, according to Appleton Downtown Inc.