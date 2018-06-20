Look for used United States Borah Peak and Scout Emblem airmail postal card

May 1, 2021, 2 PM

The 1967 United States 6¢ Borah Peak, Lost River Range, Idaho and Scout Emblem airmail postal card (Scott UXC7) is a good buy in used condition in the $10-to-$12 price range.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Airmail postal cards are a type of postal stationery. Like other postal stationery items (letter sheets, envelopes, postal cards, wrappers, aerograms, etc.), airmail postal cards have the stamp printed directly on them so there is no need to affix a postage stamp for mailing.

Postal cards have a small but avid following among U.S. collectors. Postal cards are always collected as entires. There is no collector interest in cut squares from postal cards.

On Aug. 4, 1967, the U.S. Post Office Department issued a 6¢ airmail postal card to commemorate the 12th Boy Scout World Jamboree held at Farragut State Park, Idaho, on Aug. 1-9 of that year.

In addition to the Scout emblem, it shows Borah Peak in Idaho’s Lost River Range (Scott UXC7). There is some additional interest in this airmail postal card from Scouting topical collectors.

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values this airmail postal card at 75¢ in mint condition and $15 with the value in italics in used condition. A first-day cover is valued at $1.

Although they are not easy to find, used examples of this card usually sell in the $10-to-$12 price range. In-period use is required, and there is no interest in uprated cards. Unusual destinations can increase value.