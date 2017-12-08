The 20¢ Fire Pumper coil stamp: Inside Linn's

Apr 30, 2021, 2 AM

Used examples of plates 12 and 14 on the 20¢ Fire Pumper stamp in the Transportation coil series are considered extremely scarce and carry significant premiums of many multiples over the value of normal used examples.

By Jay Bigalke

The Jan. 8 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Dec. 26. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Dec. 23. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.

A perfect storm of circumstance with the 20¢ Fire Pumper coil stamp

The Odd Lot column by Wayne L. Youngblood looks at a perfect storm of circumstance with the 20¢ Fire Pumper coil stamp from the 1980s. The column features an interesting cover and also shares the tale of plate numbers 12 and 14 for the coil stamp.

Specimen stamps from Down Under

Specimens are highlighted in the Stamps Down Under column by Janet Klug. She explains that numerous stamps of the South Pacific are among those that can be found with specimen markings. The article discusses the different methods nations use to mark stamps as specimens. This includes punching holes, using different colors of inks, and spelling specimen in the country’s native language.

Snowy owls from around the world

Also in this issue, New Stamps of the World columnist Denise McCarty looks at new issues showing snowy owls.

