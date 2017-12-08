US Stamps
The 20¢ Fire Pumper coil stamp: Inside Linn's
By Jay Bigalke
The Jan. 8 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Dec. 26. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Dec. 23. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.
A perfect storm of circumstance with the 20¢ Fire Pumper coil stamp
The Odd Lot column by Wayne L. Youngblood looks at a perfect storm of circumstance with the 20¢ Fire Pumper coil stamp from the 1980s. The column features an interesting cover and also shares the tale of plate numbers 12 and 14 for the coil stamp.
Specimen stamps from Down Under
Specimens are highlighted in the Stamps Down Under column by Janet Klug. She explains that numerous stamps of the South Pacific are among those that can be found with specimen markings. The article discusses the different methods nations use to mark stamps as specimens. This includes punching holes, using different colors of inks, and spelling specimen in the country’s native language.
Snowy owls from around the world
Also in this issue, New Stamps of the World columnist Denise McCarty looks at new issues showing snowy owls.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction