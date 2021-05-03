US Stamps
U.S. 1875 1¢ Franklin carrier reprint: Stamp Market Tips
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Collectors of classic U.S. postage stamps should not overlook carrier’s stamps. Carrier’s stamps were used in the 1840s-1850s for prepayment of “delivery to a post office on letters going to another post office, and for collection and delivery in the same city,” according to the 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.
In particular, the 1¢ Benjamin Franklin general issue carrier stamp (Scott LO1) is an attractive issue with a classic design. However, it is fairly expensive.
A much less expensive alternative is the 1875 imperforate government reprint blue-on-rose-colored paper carrier stamp (Scott LO3). The Scott U.S. Specialized catalog values an unused single at just $50. That is a good price for an example without damage or flaws and with four good margins. Examples trimmed close on one side sell for significantly less.
