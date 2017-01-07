More 2017 U.S. stamps announced, new details on JFK issue released: Week’s Most Read

May 2, 2021, 11 PM

The top post of the week on Linns.com introduced a crop of newly announced 2017 U.S. stamps, including a set honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

5. Some U.S. issue dates set; more Fruit stamps planned: Issue dates for several U.S. stamps were revealed by the U.S. Postal Service Jan. 5. New varieties of the Grapes and Pears Fruit definitive stamps are planned.

4. The tiny country that is a prolific issuer of topical stamps: The country is a virtual aviary of Bird topical stamps, and while some are pricey, most are easily obtainable.

3. Monday Morning Brief | Inverted Jenny reappears: Michael Baadke reports on the reappearance of a valuable Inverted Jenny airmail error stamp that has been tucked away for 99 years.

2. More details about Kennedy stamp surface: The stamp commemorates the 100th anniversary of the president’s birth on May 29, 1917.

1. USPS announces another 14 stamps for 2017: The latest announcement includes a legendary fashion designer and a famous American monument.

