Postal Updates
United States Postal Service history publication updated through 2019
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
In May the United States Postal Service published a new edition of its “Publication 100” titled The United States Postal Service: An American History.
The full-color 144-page softcover book is available in both print and online versions. Details on how to access each are at the end of this column.
USPS historian Jennifer Lynch told Linn’s that the new edition has been updated through 2019 and includes new sections on diversity and unusual delivery methods “that shed a light on the Postal Service’s long, proud, and fascinating history.”
Other sections look at famous postal workers, New Deal art, protection of the mail, postage stamps and much more.
Also two of the sections in the back provide lists of historical postage rates and events of the Postal Service in chronological order.
The photographs of stamp production and methods of mail transportation are quite interesting, so I encourage readers to check this new publication out.
To download it, visit the Postal Service online.
To purchase a print copy of The United States Postal Service: An American History, collectors can call the USPS Material Distribution Center at 800-332-0317 (option 4, option 4). The Postal Service states that “Publications are provided at cost, plus the cost of shipping and handling.”
