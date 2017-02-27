USPS official investigated; more counterfeits surface: Week’s Most Read

Mar 3, 2017, 3 AM

The week's most read article on Linns.com detailed a newly released June 2016 report from the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General describing the possible giveaway and selling of discontinued USPS philatelic products by former Stamp Fu

By Joe O’Donnell

5. Monday Morning Brief | Rate-change covers: Managing editor Chad Snee relates his quest to obtain covers for the last day of the 47¢ rate, Jan. 21, and the first day of the 49¢ rate, Sunday, Jan. 22.

4. What is Donald Trump saying from the White House featured on this stamp?: Given that President Trump inspires strong reactions on both ends of the political spectrum, please keep your cartoon caption contest entries printable.

3. Benjamin Franklin Bailar, 1934-2017: Mr. Bailar served as the 61st postmaster general for the USPS and enjoyed collecting U.S. stamps depicting his namesake, Benjamin Franklin.

2. Counterfeit United States 2014 Flag and Fireworks coil stamps have surfaced: On March 3, 2014, the Flag and Fireworks stamp was issued. It didn’t take counterfeiters long to start cranking out realistic fakes.

1. USPS inspector general report details possible giveaways, selling of discontinued stamp products by former Stamp Fulfillment manager: The way U.S. postal inspectors are telling it, Khalid M. Hussain, the longtime manager of the SFS center, ran a rogue operation for years.

