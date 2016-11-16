Postal Updates
USPS announces operating profit, World Stamp Show attendance announced: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Monday Morning Brief | Stamp error discovered: Managing editor Chad Snee reports on the recent discovery of an imperforate error of the Quilled Paper Heart forever stamp.
4. The stamp that was designed by a Mad magazine cartoonist: As an unabashed fan of Mad magazine in his teenage years, John Hotchner later discovered a philatelic connection.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction