USPS announces operating profit, World Stamp Show attendance announced: Week’s Most Read

May 3, 2021, 5 PM

The top post on Linns.com this week reported the United States Postal Service's announcement of an operating profit of $610 million from its controllable operations during fiscal year 2016.

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.



5. Monday Morning Brief | Stamp error discovered: Managing editor Chad Snee reports on the recent discovery of an imperforate error of the Quilled Paper Heart forever stamp.

4. The stamp that was designed by a Mad magazine cartoonist: As an unabashed fan of Mad magazine in his teenage years, John Hotchner later discovered a philatelic connection.