Not an invert, but 24¢ Curtiss Jenny airmail stamp still sells high at Schuyler Rumsey sale

May 3, 2021, 1 AM

The finest known 1916 1¢ postage due, with gauge-10 perforations and no watermark, crossed the auction block at the March 21 Rumsey sale, where it sold for $15,525.

Rumsey offered this grade-98 1918 6¢ Curtiss Jenny airmail stamp at their March 21 auction. It found a new home for $805.

Schuyler Rumsey served up some spectacular stamps at their March 21 sale in San Franciso, including this grade-100 1918 24¢ Curtiss Jenny airmail stamp that found a new owner for $9,775.

Auction Roundup — By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent

Schuyler Rumsey held a sale of U.S. and worldwide stamps on March 21 at their office in San Francisco.

A spectacular example of the first U.S. airmail stamp, the 24¢ Curtiss Jenny of 1918 (Scott C3), graded gem 100 by PSE, went for $9,775 including the 15 percent buyer’s premium added by Rumsey to all lots.

A scarce 1¢ postage due of 1916, perforated gauge 10 with no watermark (Scott J59), was offered in exceptional mint never-hinged quality, accompanied by a Philatelic Foundation certificate assigning it a grade of extremely fine 90, the finest known. It sold for an impressive $15,525.

A lovely looking, never-hinged 6¢ Jenny airmail (Scott C1), graded 98, crossed the block for $805. At a glance, this stamp seems virtually indistinguishable from the grade-100 example sold earlier by Siegel for $11,800.

Taken together, these results prove that despite useful tools such as numeric grading, stamp auctions are sometimes thrillingly unpredictable.

