Auctions

Not an invert, but 24¢ Curtiss Jenny airmail stamp still sells high at Schuyler Rumsey sale

May 3, 2021, 1 AM

Auction Roundup — By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent

Schuyler Rumsey held a sale of U.S. and worldwide stamps on March 21 at their office in San Francisco.

A spectacular example of the first U.S. airmail stamp, the 24¢ Curtiss Jenny of 1918 (Scott C3), graded gem 100 by PSE, went for $9,775 including the 15 percent buyer’s premium added by Rumsey to all lots.

A scarce 1¢ postage due of 1916, perforated gauge 10 with no watermark (Scott J59), was offered in exceptional mint never-hinged quality, accompanied by a Philatelic Foundation certificate assigning it a grade of extremely fine 90, the finest known. It sold for an impressive $15,525.

A lovely looking, never-hinged 6¢ Jenny airmail (Scott C1), graded 98, crossed the block for $805. At a glance, this stamp seems virtually indistinguishable from the grade-100 example sold earlier by Siegel for $11,800.

Taken together, these results prove that despite useful tools such as numeric grading, stamp auctions are sometimes thrillingly unpredictable.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Auctions

Mar 30, 2017, 5 PM

Rare 19th-century U.S. provisional overprints highlight Siegel’s Inman sale

Auctions

Apr 1, 2017, 5 AM

Rare Confederate cover brings $31,860 at Siegel auction

Auctions

Apr 3, 2017, 5 AM

Slew of eye-catching U.S. stamp rarities sold during March 1-2 Siegel sale

Headlines