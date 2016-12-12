What is Donald Trump saying from the White House featured on this stamp?

The cartoon caption contest stamp for March is the 33¢ stamp issued in October 2000 celebrating the 200th anniversary of the White House. Put yourself in the president’s shoes, and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about his new job, starting a

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

We used the 1969 6¢ Beautification of America stamp showing the Capitol with azaleas and tulips (Scott 1365) for the September 2016 cartoon caption contest, inviting readers to put themselves in the persona of a representative or senator.

It only seems fair to travel to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue to give Linn’s readers a chance to think about how the current occupant of the White House might see things.

So, for the March contest, we will use the 33¢ 200th Anniversary of the White House commemorative issued Oct. 18, 2000 (Scott 3445), as the cartoon caption contest stamp for March. The stamp pictures the White House illuminated at nightfall, surrounded by a blanket of fresh snow.

If you were the president inside, warm and cozy, tell me what might you be thinking or saying about philately, politics and policies, the “swamp” in Washington, D.C., or whatever else floats your boat.

Given that President Trump inspires strong reactions on both ends of the political spectrum, please keep your entries printable.

There will be two prizes given: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125, or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, be sure to include your mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be the book Linn’s Stamp Identifier, published by Linn’s (a retail value of $12.99), or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

To be considered for the prizes, entries must reach me no later than March 24.

Why not enter now, while you’re thinking about it?