UNPA celebrates celebrations Nov. 4 on personalized stamps

By Charles Snee

The United Nations Postal Administration is issuing a set of three panes of personalized stamps featuring various celebrations. The panes will be issued on Nov. 4, one day prior to the Salon Philatelique show taking place Nov. 5-7 in Paris, France.

Each pane contains 10 different stamps arranged in two columns of five. As shown here, each stamp has an attached selvage label at left or right that can be personalized. The labels on the illustrated panes show the U.N. logo.

The stamps in the three separate panes are denominated in three currencies: $1.30 for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City; 1.50 francs for use from the post office at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; and €1 for use from the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria.

The five stamps in the left column of each pane picture from top to bottom stylized images of a cake to recognize a birth or birthday; three balloons representing congratulations; a heart with an arrow through it for love or Valentine’s Day; the words “thank you” in English (on the UNPA/New York stamp), French (UNPA/Geneva stamp) and German (UNPA/Vienna stamp) to convey appreciation; and a diamond ring signifying an engagement, wedding or anniversary.

The five stamps in the right column picture from top to bottom a bouquet of flowers for get-well wishes, a menorah to celebrate Hanukkah, a decorated Christmas tree and ornament for Christmas cheer, two champagne glasses to ring in the New Year, and a silhouette of a mosque to honor the Islamic festival of Eid al Fitr.

The left and right selvage margins of the UNPA/New York pane feature a stylized image of U.N. headquarters and a cluster of six balloons.

An image of the Palais des Nations and wrapped presents decorate the selvage margins of the UNPA/Geneva pane, while the Vienna International Center and a spray of flowers appear in the selvage of the UNPA/Vienna pane.

Superimposed over the balloons, presents and flowers is a vertical banner reading “celebrations” in English, French or German, respectively.

Sergio Baradat of the United Nations designed the trio of Celebrations panes.

For more information, visit the UNPA website; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.

