UNPA continues Chinese Lunar Calendar series

Dec 20, 2018, 10 AM

The United Nations Postal Administration will issue a pane of stamps and labels Jan. 11 to celebrate the Year of the Pig.

The stamp in the Year of the Pig pane shows the United Nations emblem, and the label depicts two symbolic pigs.

By Denise McCarty

The United Nations Postal Administration will celebrate the Chinese New Year with a Year of the Pig personalized pane to be issued Jan. 11.

The Year of the Pig pane is the 10th in UNPA’s Chinese Lunar Calendar series.

The pane contains 10 $1.15 international-rate stamps for use from the UNPA post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City. The stamp design depicts the U.N. emblem in blue on a white background. The year date “2019” is in the upper-right corner.

The label shows two symbolic pigs, one in gold and the other in red. Both pigs are decorated with floral and geometric elements, similar to those found in Chinese papercutting.

The same two pigs are pictured in the selvage, along with calligraphy, the U.N. emblem in gold, and the text “Chinese Lunar Calendar” and “Celebrating the Year of the Pig 2019,” also in gold.

According to the inscription in the lower right of the pane, the illustration is by Wu Shining.

The Year of the Pig begins Feb. 5, 2019, and ends Jan. 24, 2020.

The pig is the final animal of the 12-year lunar cycle. In announcing the stamp pane, UNPA said, “According to myths, the Pig was the last to arrive when the Jade Emperor called for the great meeting. Other sources said that Buddha called for a great meeting when he was about to leave the Earth and the Pig came in last.”

In addition, UNPA said that people born during the Year of the Pig are “considered to be kind and caring, with a jovial and easygoing character that belies their resistance and tenacity. They are dependable, extremely determined and make perfect friends.”

For ordering information, visit the website; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; telephone 212-963-7684, or 800-234-8672; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter