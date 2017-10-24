UNPA overprints Samba pane for show

Apr 29, 2021, 5 AM

By Denise McCarty

The United Nations Postal Administration overprinted a pane of Dance stamps to commemorate its participation in the Brasilia stamp exhibition, according to an announcement in its philatelic bulletin Fascination.

The overprinted pane was issued Oct. 24, the first day of the Brasilia 2017 specialized world stamp exhibition held Oct. 24-27 in Brasilia, Brazil.

The exhibition’s logo, dates and location are overprinted in the selvage of a pane of six stamps capturing the colors and festive atmosphere of the samba and Carnival in Brazil.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

This pane of 68¢ stamps for use from the U.N. post office at the Vienna International Center in Austria was issued March 23 of this year, part of a set saluting international dance.

The Dance set included six of panes of six stamps each, two for each U.N. post office. In addition to Vienna, there are post offices in New York City and Geneva, Switzerland.

The UNPA does not consider the Brasilia overprinted pane to be a new issue.

For ordering information, visit their website; email; telephone 800-234-8672; fax 212-963-9854; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.