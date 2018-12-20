US Stamps
Unusual Champion of Sheetmetal holiday card design
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Sometimes a stamp design begs to be used for purposes that the postal administration never contemplated.
Among the most unusual holiday cards I’ve run across is the example shown here. It uses the U.S. 1957-1961 Champions of Liberty series design as the basis for Joseph Janecka Jr.’s 1961 Christmas greeting.
According to the text around the medal in the center of the design, Janecka was president of the Czechoslovak Philatelic Club of America.
And, according to the text at the bottom of the design, he resided in Riverside, Ill., at the time. Inscribed in capital letters across the top is “Champion of Sheetmetal.”
