Update from USPS on 2022 mail-in election ballots

Labels such as this, pictured in a post office during the 2020 elections, will be part of measures repeated for mail-in ballots during the 2022 midterm elections.

Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister

The United States Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have promised to use the same “extraordinary measures” to move mail-in ballots in the 2022 election that were employed during the 2020 election.

They promised to retain those steps as part of a Dec. 16, 2021, settlement with Public Citizen (a consumer rights advocacy group), the NAACP and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The three organizations had challenged the Postal Service’s ability to move an unprecedented amount of election mail promptly during the 2020 presidential election in a lawsuit filed in summer 2020 in Washington, D.C.

After the settlement, postal officials continued to maintain the agency did move the 2020 election mail quickly and that the lawsuit’s allegations were not “justified by the facts.”

“We are pleased to have resolved this case in a manner consistent with our long-standing policies and practices,” said USPS general counsel Thomas J. Marshall.

