Updates made to USPS history publication

A new edition of The United States Postal Service: An American History was published in September.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

This past September, the United States Postal Service published a new edition of its “Publication 100,” The United States Postal Service: An American History.

The full-color, 156-page softcover book is available both in print and online. Details on how to access each are at the end of this column.

Postal Service historian Jennifer Lynch told Linn’s that the new edition has been updated through April 2022 and includes a new chapter titled “Delivering for America,” which looks at Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan for the USPS. It also examines the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

Other new sections discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 election mail. The latter describes “the extraordinary efforts USPS took to deliver the nation’s election mail,” according to Lynch.

Also, charts in the back provide lists of historical postage rates and events of the Postal Service in chronological order.

The photographs of post office murals and a section on the United States Postal Inspection Service are quite interesting, so I encourage readers to check this new publication out.

To download it, visit the USPS online.

To purchase a print copy of The United States Postal Service: An American History for $15.99, order it from the USPS Postal Store. The item number is 843496.

