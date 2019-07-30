UPSS publishes revised book of essays of envelopes and wrappers

Dec 28, 2019, 8 AM

This artist’s drawing of a special delivery envelope essay is included in the latest edition of the Catalog of United States Stamped Envelope Essays and Proofs.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

The United Postal Stationery Society recently published the second edition of its Catalog of United States Stamped Envelope Essays and Proofs.

The hardcover work has 400 pages printed in color on 8½-by-11 inch pages. It lists “all known envelope, wrapper and lettersheet essays and proofs,” according to the society.

For those looking to expand beyond collecting envelopes and wrappers, this resource is a must-have to discover the other types of items that exist.

In the author’s preface, Dan Undersander said, “Most stationery essay/proof collectors currently are collecting for specific issues or topics, rather than general collections.”

From my own collecting interest, I would have to say this is accurate. I have a couple of essays and proofs in my collection, but they are largely for a topic that interests me.

As I flipped through the revised work, I spotted the colorful special delivery envelope essay that is shown nearby. It is described as an “essay, artist’s drawing” and “complete envelope, size 160x90mm. wove paper, no watermark.” Accompanying the listing is an illustration of an April 13, 1898, letter that recommended that the Post Office Department issue such an envelope. However, it was never issued.

I found several other items of interest in the catalog, and I expect that other collectors will as well.

For more information, visit the society’s website or write to UPSS Publications Office, Box 3982, Chester, VA 23831. The catalog is $56 for members and $70 for nonmembers. International orders are shipped at a larger cost.

