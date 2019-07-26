World Stamps
Uruguay’s 1946 Mail Coach parcel post stamp hard to find
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Uruguay is sandwiched between Argentina and Brazil on the Atlantic coast of South America. The second smallest nation in South America by land area after Suriname, it is home to 3.44 million people, more than half of whom live in the capital, Montevideo.
On Dec. 23, 1946, Uruguay issued a 5-peso red and olive brown Mail Coach parcel post stamp (Scott Q68). The attractive design shows a view of the coach from the rear, with a team of horses at its front and several mounted onlookers to the left.
Although this parcel post stamp is technically outside of the classic period, which is generally described as ending in 1940, its design features and production values give it strong appeal to the classic stamp collector.
The 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the stamp in mint never-hinged condition at $12 and in used condition at $5.
Despite the relatively low catalog value, this stamp is seldom encountered in online auctions or price lists. An example without faults and in very fine grade is a great buy at full Scott catalog value, or perhaps a bit more.
