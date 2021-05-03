US Stamps
Classic U.S. stamps reappear, Donald Trump makes postal appearance: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

5. 1923 Martha Washington coil joint-line pair: Tip of the Week: Although plentiful in the grade of fine-very fine and in unused hinged condition, this joint-line pair is surprisingly difficult to find in the grade of very fine and in mint never-hinged condition with fresh gum and without defects.
4. In switch, Gross Switzerland collection sold privately; his Hawaii will be offered at New York show instead: In a surprise move, the planned May 29 auction of the William H. Gross collection of outstanding Switzerland rarities at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 has been pre-empted by a private sale of the entire holding to a Swiss collector.
3. Two U.S. stamp sets May 31: Views of Our Planets, Pluto — Explored!: The Views of Our Planets will show the eight official planets of our solar system — Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — on individual stamps. (Pluto gets one, too.)
2. Donald Trump makes postal appearance on Central African Republic sheet: Trump is not actually shown on a stamp in the issue celebrating New York celebrities, but in the border, or selvage, of a large souvenir sheet.
1. U.S. classic stamp designs reappear on Classics Forever set: As part of its seven-day series of new stamp issues for World Stamp Show-NY 2016, the United States Postal Service is reaching back to the 19th century to recreate six stamps.
