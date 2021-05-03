Classic U.S. stamps reappear, Donald Trump makes postal appearance: Week’s Most Read

May 3, 2021, 6 AM

The United States Postal Service's new Classics Forever set was the subject of the week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

5. 1923 Martha Washington coil joint-line pair: Tip of the Week: Although plentiful in the grade of fine-very fine and in unused hinged condition, this joint-line pair is surprisingly difficult to find in the grade of very fine and in mint never-hinged condition with fresh gum and without defects.

4. In switch, Gross Switzerland collection sold privately; his Hawaii will be offered at New York show instead: In a surprise move, the planned May 29 auction of the William H. Gross collection of outstanding Switzerland rarities at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 has been pre-empted by a private sale of the entire holding to a Swiss collector.

3. Two U.S. stamp sets May 31: Views of Our Planets, Pluto — Explored!: The Views of Our Planets will show the eight official planets of our solar system — Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — on individual stamps. (Pluto gets one, too.)

2. Donald Trump makes postal appearance on Central African Republic sheet: Trump is not actually shown on a stamp in the issue celebrating New York celebrities, but in the border, or selvage, of a large souvenir sheet.

1. U.S. classic stamp designs reappear on Classics Forever set: As part of its seven-day series of new stamp issues for World Stamp Show-NY 2016, the United States Postal Service is reaching back to the 19th century to recreate six stamps.

