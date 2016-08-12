U.S. forever stamp values: some have changed, some have not

Apr 30, 2021, 1 AM

The 2016 Henry James 3-ounce rate stamp now has a postage value of 92¢.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service regularly produces seven different nondenominated forever stamps. With the Jan. 21 rate increase, the postage values of some stamps went up slightly, while others are unchanged.

The popular forever stamp for domestic first-class letter mail weighing 1 ounce or less went up 1¢ to 50¢.

The same 1¢ increase applied to the nondenominated 2-ounce and 3-ounce forever stamps. The 2-ounce stamp, formerly 70¢, is now 71¢.

The 3-ounce stamp, formerly 91¢, now has a 92¢ postage value.

The nonmachineable surcharge stamp — the square stamp showing a butterfly and used for envelopes with nonstandard shapes (including some square greeting card envelopes) — also increased in postage value by 1¢. The Butterfly stamp now fulfills a 71¢ rate.

The postcard-rate stamp, formerly 34¢, also increased in postage value, to 35¢.

That leaves two nondenominated forever stamps that did not change in value. The nondenominated additional-ounce stamp retains its 21¢ postage value.

And because there was no change in the international letter rate, the global forever stamp still pays $1.15 in postage.