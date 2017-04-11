Jan 22, 2019, 11 AM

By Michael Baadke

Four low-denomination Fruit series coil stamps are now being offered in a smaller roll size, according to a report published Jan. 17 by the United States Postal Service.

Previously available only in rolls of 10,000 from the USPS, beginning Jan. 27 these coils are being sold in rolls of 3,000 as well.

The coils being sold in the new 3,000-stamp roll size (and their associated USPS item numbers) are the 2¢ Meyer Lemons (750004) originally issued Jan. 19, 2018 (Scott 5256); the 3¢ Strawberries (750104) originally issued May 5, 2017 (Scott 5201); the 5¢ Pinot Noir Grapes (750204) originally issued Feb. 19, 2016 (Scott 5038); and the 10¢ Red Pears (750304) originally issued Jan. 17, 2016 (Scott 5039).

The only remaining coil from the Fruit series, the 1¢ Albemarle Pippin Apples (Scott 5037), has been offered in both 3,000-stamp and 10,000-stamp coil rolls since it was first issued Aug. 12, 2016.

According to the Postal Service, the stamps in the new size coil rolls are being created by the same printers and will not differ in any significant way from the original issues in the larger rolls.



This story was edited Jan. 22 to update with the Postal Service response.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter