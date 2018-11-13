Status of U.S. no-die-cut press sheets: Week’s Most Read

Apr 27, 2021, 1 PM

In 2012, the United States Postal Service issued the first of the no-die-cut press sheets, honoring Major League Baseball All-Stars.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Young Americans on stamps of Japan and Russia: John M. Hotchner takes a look at Japanese and Russian commemorative stamps featuring two young Americans.

4. Royal Mail celebrates Prince Charles’ 70th birthday: Great Britain’s Royal Mail unveiled the design Nov. 10 for its souvenir sheet celebrating the 70th birthday of the Prince of Wales. The sheet was issued Nov. 14, the prince’s birthday.

3. New Zealand cancellations return with a new look: New Zealand Post has resumed canceling stamps on mail with a new type of cancellation.

2. Washington Stamp Exchange to close at year-end: The Florham Park, N.J., fixture of the stamp hobby for 85 years is closing its business at the end of 2018.

1. Status of United States no-die-cut press sheets: Jay Bigalke has an update on the United States Postal Service's press sheets produced without die cuts.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter