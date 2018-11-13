US Stamps
Status of U.S. no-die-cut press sheets: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Young Americans on stamps of Japan and Russia: John M. Hotchner takes a look at Japanese and Russian commemorative stamps featuring two young Americans.
4. Royal Mail celebrates Prince Charles’ 70th birthday: Great Britain’s Royal Mail unveiled the design Nov. 10 for its souvenir sheet celebrating the 70th birthday of the Prince of Wales. The sheet was issued Nov. 14, the prince’s birthday.
3. New Zealand cancellations return with a new look: New Zealand Post has resumed canceling stamps on mail with a new type of cancellation.
2. Washington Stamp Exchange to close at year-end: The Florham Park, N.J., fixture of the stamp hobby for 85 years is closing its business at the end of 2018.
1. Status of United States no-die-cut press sheets: Jay Bigalke has an update on the United States Postal Service's press sheets produced without die cuts.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction