Check out the technical details for Patriotic Spiral stamps issued Aug. 19

The United States Postal Service issued the Patriotic Spiral stamps Aug. 19 in booklets of 10 and coils of 10,000.

The United States Postal Service issued two nondenominated (47¢) Patriotic Spiral forever stamps Aug. 19 in a coil of 10,000, and in a flat pane of 10, which the Postal Service refers to as a booklet.

Though news of the previously unannounced issues was reported by Linn’s Stamp News on Aug. 7 by senior editor Denise McCarty, the technical details for the new stamp had not been revealed by the Postal Service at that time.

Although issued on the same day, the two stamps, which share the same design, were issued in two different cities almost 1,000 miles apart. The Postal Service is making the Patriotic Spiral coil available in smaller quantities; item numbers are listed in Linn’s U.S. Stamp Program.

Here are the technical details:

Patriotic Spiral (47¢) forever stamps coil of 10,000 and pane of 10

FIRST DAY— Aug. 19, 2016; city— Kansas City, Mo., (coil); Falls Church, Va. (pane); and nationwide.

DESIGN: designer and typographer— Polygraph, Washington, D.C.; art director— Antonio Alcala, Alexandria, Va.; modeler— Joseph Sheeran.

PRINTING: process— offset with microprinting; printer and processor— Ashton Potter USA Ltd., Williamsville, N.Y.; press— Mueller Martini A76; inks— Pantone Matching System 654 Blue C, PMS 485 Red C, PMS 10127 Gold C, PMS Cool Grey 6 C; paper— nonphosphored, type III, block tagging; gum— self-adhesive; issue quantity— 300 million stamps (coil of 10,000), 100 million stamps (pane of 10); format— coil of 10,000, from 594-subject cylinders; pane of 10 from 700-subject cylinders; size— 0.73 inches by 0.84 inches (image); 0.87 inches by 0.98 inches (overall); 1.74 inches by 5.32 inches (pane of 10); plate numbers— “P” followed by four single digits; every 27th stamp (coil); USPS item No.— 760004 (coil of 10,000); 671304 (pane of 10).

First-day cancel ordering information

Collectors requesting first-day cancels are encouraged to purchase their own stamps and affix them to envelopes. The first-day cover envelopes should be addressed for return (a removable label may be used), and mailed in a larger envelope addressed to Patriotic Spiral Coil of 10,000 Stamps, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-0001 (coil stamp); Patriotic Spiral Booklet of 10 Stamps, Attention: Terri Davenport, 800 W. Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046-9998 (stamp from pane of 10). Requests for first-day cancels must be postmarked by June 28.

The Postal Service’s uncacheted first-day covers for the two Patriotic Spiral stamps are item Nos. 760016 at 91¢ (coil), and 671316 at 91¢ (stamp from pane of 10). USPS item numbers for stamps and FDCs also appear in Linn’s 2016 U.S. Stamp Program.