Committee OKs postal reform, new Scott numbers issued: Week’s Most Read

May 1, 2021, 4 AM

The week's top Linns.com post focused on the House Oversight Committee's approval of a bill that would, among other things, boost stamp prices.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Monday Morning Brief | Luff award honorees: Watch as Linn’s Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee reports on the latest winners of the American Philatelic Society’s John N. Luff awards.

4. What airplane crash covers can and can’t tell us about a disaster: U.S. Stamp Notes: Air crash covers by themselves tell us only the bare details of the event, but they can inspire some interesting research.

3. National Parks, Classics Forever stamps now have Scott numbers: A slew of Scott numbers have been assigned to recently issued United States stamps.

2. House rejects effort to change USPS mail delivery standards: The vote was a victory for postal management, which claimed the change would have cost the USPS $1.5 billion a year to implement.

1. House committee approves postal reform, rejects presidential appointments: Prospects for congressional approval of major postal reform legislation have sharply increased with the approval of a bill that would boost stamp prices and require postal retirees to depend on Medicare for most medical expenses.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter