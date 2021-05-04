USA Star coil strips for nonprofit mail now available from Postal Service

May 4, 2021, 2 AM

Collectors can now obtain the USA Star nondenominated (5¢) coil stamp for nonprofit mail in strips of 25 from the USPS. The coil stamp was issued April 28 in a roll of 10,000.

By Michael Baadke

Collectors can now order mint strips of the USA Star nondenominated (5¢) coil stamp for nonprofit organization mailing.

When the coil was issued April 28, the only item number offered by the United States Postal Service for mint USA Star self-adhesive stamps was for a full coil of 10,000 stamps at a cost of $500.

A permit is required to use the nonprofit mailing stamps on mail.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Collectors can now purchase a strip of 25 USA Star coil stamps for $1.25 using USPS item No. 777503.

According to Postal Service technical details released March 31, the plate number for this issue, the letter “P” follow by three single digits, appears on every 27th stamp.

The U.S. Flag forever stamp issued Jan. 29 (currently selling for 47¢ per stamp) is still only available in full coil rolls of 100, at a cost of $47, when ordered directly from the Postal Service, USPS spokesman Mark Saunders told Linn’s Stamp News.

The item numbers for a full coil of 100 U.S. Flag forever stamps is 787304 for the coil printed by Ashton Potter, and 787302 for the variety printed by Sennett Security Products.

The 10¢ Red Pears coil issued Jan. 17 is available in a roll of 10,000 (item 799304) or a strip of 500 (item 799315). The 5¢ Grapes coil issued Feb. 19 also is available in a roll of 10,000 (item 781904) or a strip of 500 (781915).

USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services in Kansas City, Mo., is the Postal Service’s source for retail stamp sales. The telephone number for ordering is 800-782-6724.

Related Articles:

New coil error from three unseparated rolls; discovery bought online from Illinois seller

2016 U.S. Stamp Program

How do coil stamps fit into your collection?