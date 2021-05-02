New USPS stamps revealed, beautiful post office doesn’t make buying stamps easy: Week’s Most Read

May 2, 2021, 8 PM

This week's top story on Linns.com concerned a new crop of United States Postal Service stamps that will be issued in May and June, including this forever stamp depicting the Distinguished Service Cross.

5. Mystic Stamp Co. transitions to employee ownership: Owners Donald and Chacea Sundman announced April 2 that they have sold all their Mystic stock to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

4. Postal Service reveals first of 16 National Parks stamps: The first stamp image revealed in the upcoming United States National Parks stamp set shows a view of Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine.

3. Siegel International to auction remarkable Gross collection of Switzerland: The auction is taking place May 29 during the huge eight-day World Stamp Show-NY 2016 running from May 28 through June 4 at the Javits Center in New York City.

2. Buying stamps can be an ordeal at San Antonio post office: Today you would be hard pressed to find a more beautiful post office in America than the six-story Beaux Arts building across the street from the Alamo. Yet if you go into the post office and buy a stamp you are in for an ordeal.

1. USPS reveals new stamps planned for May and June: United States stamps honoring national parks, classic U.S. stamps and military medals for heroism have been added to the schedule of stamps planned for 2016.

