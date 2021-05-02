US Stamps
New USPS stamps revealed, beautiful post office doesn’t make buying stamps easy: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Mystic Stamp Co. transitions to employee ownership: Owners Donald and Chacea Sundman announced April 2 that they have sold all their Mystic stock to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
4. Postal Service reveals first of 16 National Parks stamps: The first stamp image revealed in the upcoming United States National Parks stamp set shows a view of Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine.
3. Siegel International to auction remarkable Gross collection of Switzerland: The auction is taking place May 29 during the huge eight-day World Stamp Show-NY 2016 running from May 28 through June 4 at the Javits Center in New York City.
2. Buying stamps can be an ordeal at San Antonio post office: Today you would be hard pressed to find a more beautiful post office in America than the six-story Beaux Arts building across the street from the Alamo. Yet if you go into the post office and buy a stamp you are in for an ordeal.
1. USPS reveals new stamps planned for May and June: United States stamps honoring national parks, classic U.S. stamps and military medals for heroism have been added to the schedule of stamps planned for 2016.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction