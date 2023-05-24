USPS board member Hajjar supportive of stamps, mail

May 31, 2023, 2 PM

Linn’s Stamp News editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke (left) interviews USPS board of governors vice chairman Anton G. Hajjar after the Chief Standing Bear stamp event May 12. Photograph by Mark Inglett, USPS strategic communications specialist, Kansas City, Mo.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Anton G. Hajjar has served on the United States Postal Service’s board of governors since May 2021 and has dedicated two postage stamps: the 2022 James Webb Space Telescope forever stamp (Scott 5720) and the new 2023 Chief Standing Bear forever stamp issued May 12.

Following the May 12 first-day-of-issue ceremony in Lincoln, Neb., Hajjar took a few minutes to chat with Linn’s Stamp News.

As I frequently do in interviews, I asked Hajjar about stamp collecting and if he collects.

“When I was very young I’m sure I did have a collection, but now I do. One of the things that comes with being a governor is you get the set of the stamps for the whole year, and I cherish them,” Hajjar told Linn’s.

I asked him if he found himself sending more mail since joining the board of governors.

“Well I promote it because one of the great values of mail is that it’s secure,” Hajjar said. “And in an era when everybody’s worried about online surveillance and stuff, which in the envelope cannot be opened without a warrant, and I think it’s extremely valuable.”

Lastly, it was nice to see Hajjar’s enthusiasm for stamps and especially for first-day-of-issue ceremonies.

“I had no idea that there was so much interest in commemorative stamps and the number of people that come out for these events is truly impressive,” he said.

Hajjar’s current term on the USPS board of governors expires Dec. 8, 2023.

