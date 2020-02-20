USPS cancels events for Great Outdoors, Hip Hop stamps

May 28, 2020, 11 AM

The United States Postal Service has canceled plans for scheduled first-day ceremonies for the Enjoy the Great Outdoors stamps on June 13, and the Hip Hop Culture set of four shown here on July 1. The stamps will still be available for purchase on their r

By Linn’s Staff

First-day ceremonies for two more United States stamp issues will not take place as planned.

On May 28 the U.S. Postal Service confirmed that it has shelved plans for events June 13 in Incline Village, Nev., for the Enjoy the Great Outdoors set of five stamps; and July 1 in New York City for the Hip Hop Culture set of four.

According to the Postal Service, the events have been canceled “due to social distancing guidance during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The stamps will be placed on sale on their original issue dates, without a first-day ceremony.

The last U.S. first-day ceremony held this year was on March 4 in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer commemorative forever stamp.

Several events have been canceled since then because of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, beginning with the March 15 Maine Statehood stamp first-day ceremony, which was scheduled to take place in Augusta.

