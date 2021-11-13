USPS drops mask rule

Mar 30, 2022, 3 PM

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

The United States Postal Service has dropped its requirement that its workers wear a face mask at work.

The change was announced March 29 and was effective immediately.

Deputy Postmaster General Doug A. Tulino cited a decline in COVID-19 cases nationally and the number of local and state governments that have lifted pandemic restrictions.

“The Postal Service has decided to align with these national changes,” he said in a memo to postal officers.

Tulino added, however, that employees may voluntarily continue to wear masks “if they are so inclined.”

“The Postal Service will remain diligent and continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation and will make notifications to this policy as needed,” Tulino said.

The agency will continue to offer masks to any employee who asks for one, he said.

The pandemic caused serious problems for the Postal Service when workers became stricken and mail delays mounted. The USPS also faced transportation issues and other problems related to the pandemic.

