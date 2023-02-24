USPS first-class mail rates set to increase July 9

Apr 10, 2023, 3 PM

The United States Postal Service plans to raise first-class mail rates on July 9.

In an April 10 press release, the USPS said it filed notice of the pending postal increases with the Postal Regulatory Commission on the same day.

The proposed increases will raise first-class mail prices by roughly 5.4 percent, the USPS said.

Postage for a 1-ounce first-class letter will increase by 3¢, from 63¢ to 66¢. A metered 1-ounce letter will rise from 60¢ to 63¢.

A domestic postcard, which currently requires 48¢ postage, will see a 3¢ jump to 51¢. Postage for an international postcard and a 1-ounce international letter will advance from $1.45 to $1.50.

The additional-ounce rate for domestic letters will remain at 24¢, the Postal Service said.

According to the press release, the USPS is “also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.”

The Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposed increases before they are scheduled to take effect.

“As operating expenses fueled by inflation continue to rise and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan,” the USPS said.

