USPS halts mail delivery to select military bases in Iraq

Jan 14, 2020, 8 AM

Acceptance of mail destined for selected Department of Defense military installations based in Iraq is temporarily suspended until further notice.

By Linn’s Staff

On Jan. 13 the United States Postal Service temporarily suspended acceptance of mail destined for selected Department of Defense military installations based in Iraq.

The suspension came at the request of the Department of Defense Military Postal Service Agency, which stated that mail to these locations would be destined for or transit through the airport in Baghdad, Iraq.

The affected installations and their ZIP codes are as follows: Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center 09305, Besemaya Combat Training Center 09308, Al Asad Air Base 09333, Forward Operating Base Union III 09348, Camp Taji 09378, Al Taqqadum Air Base 09381, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 2/7 Detachment 9, 96610-0800; and Task Force Spartan 20.1 96610-1500.

Until further notice, all U.S. post offices and other acceptance locations must not accept mail destined for these ZIP codes.

Any mail already accepted must be marked by postal employees “Mail Service Suspended — Return to Sender” and then placed in the mailstream for return, the USPS said.

The Postal Service also said that it “will, upon request, refund postage and fees on mail returned due to the suspension of service, or the sender may remail them with the existing postage once service has been restored. When remailing under this option, customers must cross out the markings “Mail Service Suspended — Return to Sender.”

